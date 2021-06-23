Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.16 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 449,255 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

