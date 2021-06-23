Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.35 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of SPS Commerce worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,941,000 after buying an additional 198,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.39 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.92.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

