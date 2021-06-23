Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.62 Million Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,029 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of nVent Electric worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Shares of NVT opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3,069,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

