Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of M.D.C. worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.51.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.