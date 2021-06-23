Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,949 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $104,373,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $92,675,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after buying an additional 740,349 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,745,000 after buying an additional 571,408 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

