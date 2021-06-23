Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,251 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $442.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $447.45. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $291.22 and a 12-month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.85.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

