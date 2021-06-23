Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 14,656 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,656 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of Associated Banc worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 806,340 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 961.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,150,000 after buying an additional 8,932,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,959,000 after buying an additional 75,657 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,972,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,739,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $204,340.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,618.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,656 shares of company stock worth $1,548,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

