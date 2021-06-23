Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 65,002 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,002 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of F.N.B. worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNB opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNB. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

