Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes Position in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.29% of Ikena Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on IKNA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.78). Equities research analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ikena Oncology Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IKNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.