Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Stake Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Enstar Group worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESGR opened at $240.04 on Wednesday. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $147.04 and a fifty-two week high of $269.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 77.04%.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

