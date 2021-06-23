EnterCoin (ENTRC) Market Cap Achieves $80,677.73

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $80,677.73 and approximately $102.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00053652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.50 or 0.00606838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00078112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00039378 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

