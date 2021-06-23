Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.11. Envela shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 54,371 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Envela in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envela from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $136.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.18.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Envela had a return on equity of 43.73% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $25.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Envela Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Envela during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Envela by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Envela during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Envela by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Envela by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 54,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

