Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,821 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Envestnet worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENV. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 724.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 829,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 729,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,812,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 415.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 400,490 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,021,000 after acquiring an additional 310,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 290,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ENV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.91.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

