Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.05. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 414,613 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.90 million, a P/E ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.09.
Enzo Biochem Company Profile (NYSE:ENZ)
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
Further Reading: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.