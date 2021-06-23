Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.05. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 414,613 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.90 million, a P/E ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Enzo Biochem by 50.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Enzo Biochem by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

