Enzyme Finance Reaches Market Cap of $59.51 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enzyme Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00054684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00020882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.38 or 0.00619452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00040766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00078730 BTC.

About Enzyme Finance

Enzyme Finance is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.