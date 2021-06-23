Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $383,000. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.58.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $22.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $800.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,973. The company has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $744.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

