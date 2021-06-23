Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.730-27.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-6.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $844.58.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $19.01 on Wednesday, reaching $803.56. The company had a trading volume of 906,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,894. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $744.91. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.