Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$11.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.94% from the company’s current price.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price objective on Equinox Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,529. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$34,348.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 304,223 shares in the company, valued at C$3,370,790.84.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.