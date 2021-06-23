Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQX. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday.

CVE:EQX traded down C$0.07 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90.

In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$34,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 304,223 shares in the company, valued at C$3,370,790.84.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

