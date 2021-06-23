Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$11.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EQX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. 268,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,404. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

