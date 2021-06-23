Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$18.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQX. TD Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

Shares of EQX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. 268,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,404. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

