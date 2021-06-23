Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$16.75 at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EQX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

Shares of EQX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. 268,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,404. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 1,058,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 390.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 757,733 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 45,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 112,767 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

