Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 23rd (ACER, ADMP, ADPT, ADVOF, AG, AGS, AKRO, AKRTF, AKZOY, ARR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 23rd:

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures and sells optical and Ethernetbased networking solutions. It serves telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities and government agencies. ADVA Optical Networking SE is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$8.75 target price on the stock.

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Pareto Securities. They currently have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

