Ergo Price Tops $6.29 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $201.29 million and $1.55 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.29 or 0.00019188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,768.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,916.24 or 0.05847748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $473.02 or 0.01443492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00387352 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00123722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.39 or 0.00638989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.14 or 0.00391032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007388 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00039808 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.