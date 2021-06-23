Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.80, for a total transaction of $14,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,687. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.06 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.53 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.15.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

