ESBC (ESBC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $42,406.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. ESBC has a market capitalization of $495,162.24 and approximately $42,406.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ESBC has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,592,470 coins and its circulating supply is 28,313,136 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.