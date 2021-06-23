ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.73% of ESCO Technologies worth $20,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,848,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,074,000 after buying an additional 251,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,483,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $462,818,000 after buying an additional 177,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $19,306,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESE opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.10. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $115.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.10 and a beta of 1.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

