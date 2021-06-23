Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,845 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Essential Utilities worth $122,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $49.36.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

