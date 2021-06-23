Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,561.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 51.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $20,484.77 and $13,561.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00053017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.69 or 0.00613206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00078502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039127 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,799,891 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

