Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.27 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.67 or 0.00120835 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $4.73 billion and approximately $2.27 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,966.35 or 0.05841818 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.