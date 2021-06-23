Ethereum Gold One Day Volume Reaches $220.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 57.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 78.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $111,163.14 and $220.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00054248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.14 or 0.00633132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00078722 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

