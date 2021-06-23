Ethereum Meta Price Down 41% Over Last 7 Days (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $5,582.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.25 or 0.00624198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00078594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00039829 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

ETHM is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.