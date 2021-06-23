Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Price Down 27.8% This Week

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00004788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $7.14 million and $595,407.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,551,509 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Push Notification Service should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

