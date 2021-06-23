Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Reaches Market Cap of $7.13 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $515,975.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00004605 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,551,509 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

