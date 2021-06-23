Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Market Cap Hits $17.65 Million

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $17.65 million and approximately $198,114.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0954 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.23 or 0.00609697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00078018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00039634 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

DIP is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

