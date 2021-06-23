Ethverse (ETHV) One Day Volume Hits $40,025.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $318,189.41 and $40,025.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded down 23.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse's total supply is 38,031,653 coins and its circulating supply is 8,941,479 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse's official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

