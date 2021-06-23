Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Etsy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Etsy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Etsy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,466.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $2,687,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,446,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

ETSY traded up $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.71. 37,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269,995. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

