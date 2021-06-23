Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,046 ($13.67). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 1,032 ($13.48), with a volume of 50,842 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,013.02. The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -938.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.36%.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

