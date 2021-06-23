European Sustainable Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:EUSG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 55,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 27,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,180,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,010,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

