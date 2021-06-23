Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given New $38.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EVLO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.96. 4,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,639. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $851.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after buying an additional 361,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

