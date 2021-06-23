Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $858.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 84,906 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

