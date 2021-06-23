EventChain (EVC) Price Tops $0.0213

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. EventChain has a market cap of $665,563.10 and $18,590.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00054297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00021164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.50 or 0.00607573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00039537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00077594 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

