Evercore ISI Upgrades Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) to “Outperform”

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 3.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,845,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,842,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,864 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,905.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,399,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

