EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.68. EVI Industries shares last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 7,154 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $375.71 million, a P/E ratio of 306.50 and a beta of 0.86.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 1.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in EVI Industries by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in EVI Industries by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of EVI Industries in the first quarter worth $121,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVI Industries in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EVI Industries by 546.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

