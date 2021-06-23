EvidenZ Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $248,708.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,064,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

