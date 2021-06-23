EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVOP. Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

EVOP stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -181.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $31.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $631,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,462,055.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $50,287.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,857.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,467 shares of company stock worth $2,604,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,864,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,865,000 after buying an additional 138,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,577,000 after buying an additional 380,431 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,353,000 after buying an additional 1,462,071 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,747,000 after buying an additional 927,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after buying an additional 274,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

