Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AQUA. Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.13. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,802,116. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

