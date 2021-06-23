ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 25.7% Lower Over Last Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $694,454.06 and $9,072.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001097 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00312346 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008220 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

