ExclusiveCoin Trading 25.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $694,454.06 and $9,072.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001097 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00312346 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008220 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

