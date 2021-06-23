ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $106.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.56. ExlService has a 12 month low of $57.88 and a 12 month high of $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,052,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,239 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,158. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

